PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Walk away from the cheese!
That's the advice from a well known doctor and author named Neal Barnard.
In fact, he's just written a book called "The Cheese Trap," which details America's addiction to cheese and explains how quitting that addiction will help us lose weight and get healthy.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
He says cheese is loaded with calories, sodium, and has more cholesterol than a steak!
He goes on to write if cheese were any worse, it would be Vaseline!
The book details the addictive nature of cheese.
This is thanks to a protein called casein which has opiate molecules built in.
When babies nurse, he says those opiates reward the baby for nursing.
Barnard says when we eat cheese, we eat concentrated amounts of those molecules.
As you can imagine, the National Dairy Council argues these claims saying cheese in moderation can be part of a healthy eating plan
(1) comment
Wisconsinites Unite! Cheeseheads Rule!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.