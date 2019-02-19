(3TV/CBS 5) -- No matter how you look at it, turning 50 is a big deal. It's not just a mental milestone, but a physical one as well because experts say our bodies actually start to change.
However, they also say if you tackle these changes head on, you'll be better off in the long run.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
There's a new app that will help you do that.
It's called Flip 50 and it's designed specifically for older adults.
It focuses on three pillars of health that become more important as we get older: fitness, nutrition, and relaxation.
That last one, relaxation, is really important for 50-somethings because that is one of the most stressful phases of life.
"This time period in our life can also be very stressful. We're juggling careers, kids going off to college, aging parents; so it's really important that people in their 50's take the time to de-stress and relax," said Flip50 spokeswoman Michelle Stanton.
The app also suggests meals and workouts for each day.
"It gives you the exercise, exactly what you need to do including how many reps. But say you're not feeling up to doing a strength training exercise today, you have the chance to "flip it" and find an activity that fits with your schedule for that day," she said.
Flip 50 connects you to 10,000 fitness centers across the country, and will help you find massage therapists, accupuncture, and chiropractors in your area as well.
The app costs $35 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.