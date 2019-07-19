PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have not had a big dust storm yet, but they are inevitable each monsoon.
While dust storms are very photogenic, one group of people needs to avoid them when they roll into town.
Towering 3000 feet in the air, our annual summer visitor is sure a sight to see.
Each year dust storms move into Phoenix and the pictures and video fill your social media timeline like clockwork.
Lucy Williams is an exercise physiologist with Banner Baywood.
She works to rehabilitate patients who have lost lung function for one reason or another.
“Don’t be out there, don’t try to get those shots, our lung tissue is very delicate tissue,” she said.
She said people over 50 really need to avoid the outdoors when dust storms dance across the Valley floor. The impacts may hit you harder than someone in their 20s.
“As we age our natural lung function is going to change just like everything else in our body,” she said.
If you want that perfect picture, try and do it from inside your home.
Williams said Valley Fever is always a concern as well as the long-term impacts of breathing in dust.
“The same is true with our pollution, and the particulates and our dust, the more and more we are exposed to it, the more detrimental it is to our lungs,” she said.
