NORTH PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As we get older moving around is more of a chore, but a local hiking group is hoping to change all of that.
The name says it all, The Baby Boomer Hiking group. It’s a 59 plus group that loves getting outdoors.
Almost each week a dozen or so hikers get together to hike trails all over the state.
I joined them one Saturday to hike Badger Springs Trail north of the valley.
It’s a great group that moves only as fast as the slowest hiker. It is not a race they tell me.
Their main mission is to get active and try to fight a problem some older adults face, isolation.
They meet most weekends and hike here in phoenix or places to the north like Sedona.
“Everyone has different interests and bring something to the table,” hiker Lynn Farrell said. “Everybody brings something and it’s fun to talk amongst ourselves and learn new things.”
The next hike will be this weekend on the Prescott Loop Trail.
To get involved with the group you can sign up through Meetup here or give their Facebook page a like.
