SONOITA VALLEY, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) – Ever want to take a trip to through the wild west for a wine tasting on horseback?
The Arizona Horseback Experience offers a mix of guided tours with a variety of options to choose from, such as a four-day ride or a shorter three-hour wine tasting tour through the Sonoita Valley.
The wine tasting ride includes the horse ride there, lunch, a bottle of wine and return transportation.
These guided trail rides take visitors through the grasslands where multiple western movies have been filmed. They then travel through oak trees and canyon ridges where they arrive at the winery.
