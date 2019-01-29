What makes Bisbee so quirky and quaint
If you haven’t been there, you’ve had to at least heard of Bisbee – the quirky and quaint mining town just about 15 miles north of our border with Mexico. To get to Bisbee, from just about anywhere in Arizona, you head south – and up. The town is a mile high, nestled in the Mule Mountains.
Bisbee started out as a mining camp in the late 1800’s. Because it was such a rich mineral site, it quickly became known as the “Queen of the Copper Camps”. At one time, Bisbee was the largest city between St. Louis and San Francisco. And the city of Bisbee was very cosmopolitan, rivaling New York in both high finance and high fashion. Women could order dresses and hats straight from Paris!
But Bisbee did (and still does) have its Wild West ways. As many as 50 saloons – and several brothels – lined the now infamous Brewery Gulch. While it may not be quite as colorful today, bars and breweries now housed in those historic buildings still guarantee a good time – and offer a few good ghost stories. Did I forget to mention that Bisbee is haunted? That’s for another time.
Just southeast of Old Bisbee is historic Lowell. During the area’s copper boom, workers moved out of the city to this “suburb.” They built homes, opened shops, saloons and restaurants. They even had their own police station – all lining their own main street. But when the Lavender Pit mine was excavated in the 1950’s, most of the town was taken out. Erie Street is about all that’s left. When the copper mines shut down in the mid-1970’s, Lowell became a skeleton of what was once the center of Arizona’s capitalism.
I hadn’t started out to do a story on Lowell. My crew and I drove through what’s left of the main drag while shooting a story on Bisbee Ghost Tours. We were scheduled to come back the next day and do a piece on the Bisbee Breakfast Club (a must stop, by the way) located at the top of the street. We started poking around the old buildings and businesses and realized they weren’t empty nor abandoned. Vintage cars lined the street, and the storefront windows were all dressed in mid-century fashion. It was like a movie set or a street straight out of Mayberry. Then, like something out of a movie or ‘50s television show - a happy accident. We bumped into not one, but two artists who had “escaped” New York to make a beeline for Bisbee.
So why would a musician and a famous celebrity photographer move to Bisbee? Believe it or not, they read about it in a book. Now they’re helping to bring Erie Street back to its heyday, as they write this historic hood’s next chapter. We call them the Lowell Boys.
Arizona's Highways TV with Robin Sewell airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30 pm and Sundays on CBS 5 at 4:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.