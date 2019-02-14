ORACLE, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - About 30 miles north of Tucson, sculptor Jerry Para’s ranch store sits along the main drag in the town of Oracle.
While cars zoom past, Jerry is in his ramshackle workshop, turning rusty old mining, motorcycle and car parts into colorful, metallic, original works of art.
He uses spare parts that are all found in Jerry’s virtual motor city, nestled in the Santa Catalina mountains. Jerry is part welder, part blacksmith. And pure artist.
"I call this mixed cultures, starting with the mud head, it’s got the Apache influence. Got the leg wrappings, the moccasins. This copper’s from magma, long shut down by now. And these conch shells are Spanish, Mexican style," said Para.
Amazing details are Jerry’s signature - and nothing goes unused. We found a garden flower sculpted from railroad spikes, rebar, shovels, and of course, old car parts.
A new discovery of precious metals in this old, southern Arizona mining town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.