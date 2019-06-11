TUCSON, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - About 40 miles south of Tucson, in the small community of Tumacacori, sits the world famous Santa Cruz Chili & Spice Company.
Walk into the old store, and your nose will tell you, you're not in Kansas anymore.
[WATCH: World-famous chili company is hidden deep in southern Arizona]
Why?
Because they don't have spices and chilis like this in the land of Dorothy and Toto.
You get used to it after a while.
A visit to the back of the store where the chili is packaged is the reason why.
The chili powder is called Anaheim chili powder, and what they do is try to pick it out when it's really fresh. The more orange it is, the hotter it gets.
The ladies at the Santa Cruz Chili Company are to chili what sommeliers are to wine, and they take their jobs very seriously.
At Santa Cruz Chili, they have all different kind of chilis including brown habanero, chili pequin, brown chipotle powder, chili Chimayo, green chili powder, brown chile de arbol, pico de gallo, chiltepin, and guajillo powder.
In fact, the Santa Cruz Chili Company has well over 100 kinds of chilis and spices to choose from. You can buy hot stuff from the orient to the Middle East, to Mexico and the U.S.
The ladies of the Santa Cruz Chili Company really believe that variety is the spice of life, and is the gateway towards good health, because "a chili a day keeps the doctor away."
Arizona Highways Television is brought to you by Arizona Public Service (APS) and the Arizona Office of Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.