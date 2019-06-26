BISBEE, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) – Bars, brothels and Brewery Gulch. The new Bisbee likes to maintain tradition – minus the brothels.
St. Elmo’s bar located in Old town Bisbee is the oldest continuously operating bar in Arizona.
The bar operated throughout the prohibition period. St. Elmo’s even had a secret escape hatch behind the bar during prohibition, but it is currently sealed.
Bisbee residents speak about a ghost that haunts the bar listening to the juke box, even when it is unplugged.
Visit the copper and mining town, if you dare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.