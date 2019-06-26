BISBEE, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) – If you check into the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, just know you won’t be staying alone.
The hotel opened its doors in 1902 and hasn’t closed them since. It has been noted as the oldest continuously running hotel in Arizona, welcoming guests for over a century.
The hotel originally opened with 72 rooms and only one bathroom per floor. It's since been renovated to 48 rooms, each with their own bathroom.
The charming hotel also comes with a warning. Some residents never checked out.
“We do have some ghosts here at the hotel,” said Dan Finck owner of the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee.
Finck has a room in the hotel named for Billy, one of the supernatural guests. They believe a little boy drowned in the San Pedro River in the Copper Queen Hotel’s early years and haunts the halls of the hotel. There have been reports of children seeing and playing with an invisible little boy and when the water is running, his cries are heard.
On the fourth floor, Finck has caught glimpses of the smoking man who wears a top hat and cape.
There is a log kept at the front desk where guests can record encounters with the supernatural. Finck has 12 volumes in total.
There are pages upon pages of sightings and supernatural experiences that are all too similar to not be true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.