(ARIZONA HIGHWAYS) -- Ramsey Canyon Preserve is a deep, shady, wooded ravine on the east side of the Huachuca Mountains near Sierra Vista in far southern Arizona.
The area is somewhat of an ecological crossroads, where the Sierra Madre of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts all come together.
[VIDEO: Explore Ramsey Canyon Preserve]
The canyon’s unique interplay of geology, biology, topography, and climate make it a haven for more than 170 varieties of birds, including 14 species of hummingbirds.
From rookies to serious bird watchers, there's something for everyone in this area.
Thanks to a spring-fed creek that nourishes the are, you may spot birds like Painted Redstarts, Sulphur-bellied Flycatchers, Bridled Titmice, Arizona Woodpeckers, Mexican Jays and Rivoli’s Hummingbirds.
Elegant Trogons also appear for rare sightings.
The best months for birding at the preserve are April through September. During these months birdwatchers can enjoy spring and fall migration as well as the nesting season.
Bird song and breeding reach their peak in May, June and July.
The area is also great for hiking and viewing other wildlife.
I spotted one of these birds in the Phoenix Area, first one of its kind at a park near Dunlap and 25th ave
