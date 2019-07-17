KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The longest stretch of route 66 carves its way through Arizona.
Don’t worry, there are plenty of pit stops from the Jackrabbit Trading Post in Joseph City, to that iconic motel in Holbrook.
Route 66 was replaced by the interstate highway system and was officially taken off the map in the mid-80s. It was a barber in Seligman who helped put America’s main street back on the map.
[VIDEO: Longest stretch of Route 66 carves its way through Arizona]
Angel Delgadillo successfully lobbied the state legislature to designate and preserve Route 66 in Arizona as a historic highway.
"Route 66 is here to stay. The world is looking for secondary roads, the world is tired of the super highways, the I-40s, they are a necessity, but they’re only good to take them from point a to point b. But with route 66, they see america of yesterday and this is what the world over is looking for."
You could say he’s the guardian angel of route 66.
