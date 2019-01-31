Arizona's Route 66 is most preserved stretch of the famed US highway
Route 66 really needs no introduction. The so-called “Main Street of America” - though bypassed by the Interstate Highway System decades ago – still has a mystique that travels thousands of miles around the world.
Visitors flock to see the road – now much less traveled – that gunned engines and ignited imaginations. After WWII, families packed up in big cars and hit the blacktop, putting the depression era in their rear-view mirror and Route 66 back in business.
The highway ran for nearly 2,500 miles from Chicago to the Pacific Ocean. The largest and most preserved portion carves its way through Northern Arizona - winding west from New Mexico through Holbrook, Winslow, Flagstaff and Williams, Seligman, Peach Springs, Kingman, Oatman to Topock Gorge – before entering California in Needles. It’s still a shining example of mid-century Americana. Maybe not so much the road itself, but what it represents along the way.
It’s just off this highway where you can get your kicks, that you can find an icon of roadside kitsch. Wigwam Village #6 opened in the heart of Holbrook June 1, 1950. It’s neon VACANCY sign is still a brightly-lit beacon, luring you in to spend a night back in time.
Each of the 15 tee-pee shaped rooms still has the original, handmade hickory furniture. While not a whole lot has changed in the last 65 years, the rooms do have color TV and cable.
This is just one of the dozens of stops that dot Arizona’s stretch of the famous roadway. None may be your destination, but they should definitely be a part of your journey.
Arizona's Highways TV with Robin Sewell airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30 pm and Sundays on CBS 5 at 4:30 pm.
