WILLIAMS, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Tucked along West Railroad Road in Downtown Williams, is a bed and breakfast unlike most.
It's really the history that sells and makes people comfortable and want to visit The Red Garter Inn. And oh! What a history it has.
Built back in 1897, the yellow brick building was initially a brothel and a saloon. The very front rooms were where the best gals in the house stayed in the early days and they could hang out the window and call the cowboys in, and railroaders and so on.
Inside the building, guests can take a walk back in time. Pictures from the early 1900s cover the walls, a nod to the wild west days and the people who helped settle our great state.
John Holst bought the building in 1979 when it was just a warehouse. But John saw something in the old building. He remodeled the rooms, gave them an early 1900s feel and turned the old saloon into a bakery.
The guests enjoy breakfast downstairs in what was the saloon, and the owners bake up a fresh case of cinnamon rolls, scones, croissants and strudels of all sorts.
If you have a sweet tooth, the Red Garter Inn is a must-see and a must-stop! So many treats, draped with frosting or packed with chocolate chips. There is something for everyone.
And some things - that are a little hard to explain.
"I certainly have heard a few things going boom in the night, but to me it's, it's always, 'is that the plumbing? Is that the heating system? What's going on here?'' said Holst.
The building is really old, and some will tell you that the brothel has a few ghosts that come visit every now and then - women that ruled the roost back when it opened.
So, if you fancy yourself a ghost seeker, a wild west history lover, or you just want a bed to sleep in and a cinnamon roll in the morning, look for the girl in the window, and stop by the red garter inn for an experience that is truly Arizona.
