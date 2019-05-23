RAINBOW BRIDGE, UT (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Rainbow Bridge is probably one of the most famous bridges in the United States. But it's not because of the number of people or cars that travel across it. It's a natural bridge made of sandstone.
The actual Navajo translation is "rainbow turned to stone."
President William Howard Taft designated it as a monument in 1910, two years before Arizona was even a state.
The park service has managed the area for more than 100 years, but during that time it's become clear that Rainbow Bridge means different things to different people and cultures.
It's considered sacred to at least six Native American tribes and because of that it's been designated as a traditional cultural property. It's also listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
One question many visitors ask is how fragile is Rainbow Bridge? Even though it's a large, thick strong rock, the erosion that created the bridge also continues to cause slabs to fall off slowly.
To get to Rainbow Bridge, you have several options. Take your personal boat, a boat tour or hike 14 miles by trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.