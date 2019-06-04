MARBLE CANYON, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Driving along Highway 89, you will have no trouble finding Lees Ferry Lodge. That's because it sits smack dab in the middle of some of the most spectacular scenery in Arizona. The best part? Every room there has a view!
The first thing you want to do when you get to Lees Ferry Lodge is to get out of the car and sit on the patio.
Plenty of gorgeous views surround the lodge, which features 1929 low sandstone buildings. The patio's comfortable turquoise-colored chairs are the perfect place to soak up the stunning views that hooked the owner of the lodge in the first place.
"There aren't a lot of jobs around here; you probably noticed that already," Maggie Sacher explained to Arizona Highways TV host Robin Sewell. "So, if you're going to be waiting on tables, you might as well make the payments and own the place."
"I love this place," she continued. "I honestly couldn't put my finger on one thing, but I love this location."
The location, of course, is in the shadow of the Vermillion Cliffs. And when you get your fill of big views, you can retire to the lodge's cozy, rustic rooms, each designed with its own outdoorsy theme.
"So, whatever your favorite part of this area of the country is, we have a room for it," Sacher said.
It's part of the personal experience she strives to create for her guests.
And after you're finished gazing out at the mountains, the smell of fresh air and the lodge's soft beds will lull you into a deep sleep.
