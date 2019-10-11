LOCKETT MEADOW, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Living in Arizona, we may not see many signs of changing seasons. However, there is a way to get your fall-fix in this state.
In the Flagstaff area, it is much cooler in the fall versus other places in the state.
[WATCH: Take in Arizona's fall colors at Lockett Meadow]
There are so many people living here in Arizona that came from somewhere else. And even though they will readily admit that they love the Grand Canyon state, you can also hear a lot of people say, "But gee, I miss the seasons!"
This week, Arizona Highways Television shows that Arizona does have seasons. It is noticeable in Lockett Meadow, an area right out of Flagstaff. There you can find beautiful gold, crimson and green that has painted a gorgeous landscape. Yes, it is autumn here in Arizona.
Up in the high country of Flagstaff, the aspens are beginning to turn with the promise of cooler days and colder nights ahead.
For Arizonans, this is the kindest part of the year, when the leaves are a brilliant bright yellow.
It's a time when we emerge from our extended air-conditioned hibernations in the desert and venture towards the golden light of fall.
A family in the Flagstaff area who moved there five years ago from a state that only has two seasons, gray and hot, love where they live now. They think it's gorgeous.
If we're lucky, yellows, reds and oranges will cut a technicolor swap across Arizona's mountains.
At an elevation of 8,600 feet, Lockett Meadow is perhaps one of the best places to take in the fall colors. Many come to the area during this time of year to mountain bike or hike the wonderful trails. Others come armed with cameras to capture some memories. Some bring their dogs to share the quiet celebration of surviving another long summer.
The one thing most have in common in Lockett Meadow is that they all come to witness the grandeur of it at this marvelous time of the year.
It's a great time to enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature.