NEAR TUBA CITY, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - While you may be familiar with many of the incredible views Navajo land in Arizona has to offer, you might not be as familiar with some of the awe-inspiring formations on Hopi land.
Blue and Coal Mine canyons are located in northeastern Arizona on Hopi tribal lands.
Coal Mine Canyon is one of those hidden jewels off the beaten path you have to look for to see.
It's formations and colors are regarded as deities. Different spirits are believed to inhabit the canyon.
The black layers you see at the top of Coal Mine Canyon is in fact coal.
BLUE CANYON
Just northeast of Coal Mine Canyon is Blue Canyon, which is also located on the Hopi Reservation.
[WATCH: Bucket List Item: Arizona's Blue Canyon]
It's beautifully stark and has an otherworldly feel to it.
With just the right amount of sunlight and shadow, you would swear that the copper, red and white sandstone hoodoos were alive and ready to jump out at you at any moment.
Both the canyons are becoming photographers' favorite landscapes.
[WATCH: Arizona's Coal Mine Canyon is hidden jewel off the beaten path]
And if you venture off the highways in Hopi country, they will top your list of favorites too.
