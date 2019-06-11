PAYSON (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- As you make your way to Rim Country from the Valley, many of you head out on the Beeline Highway to Payson. Once there, you have to make a stop at the Beeline Cafe.
"You've got to get in early to get the pie," one patron said.
"We just drove up from Phoenix just to come right here to have pie because they have the best pie," another said.
[WATCH: Payson cafe serves up famous pies]
For more than 50 years, that comforting Beeline Cafe sign has been a beacon for those in search of a friendly face and some down-home diner favorites.
"We serve you a nice hamburger, which is really popular in our community, and we have some shakes and malts," Diane Sexton explained. "It's the old-fashioned, soft-serve ice cream.
But it's a lot more than just the food at the Beeline. There are fancier, more modern restaurants. But let's face it, eating should be fun and delicious.
[MORE: Arizona Highways TV]
It should be food that's filling, not only for your tummy but also for your soul. And you'll find all that at the Beeline Cafe.
"I think that everybody works very hard to make it a comfortable feel," Sexton said. "I think ... we've had our customers say, 'This is like eating at home, even the way you're being treated.'"
(1) comment
Take a moment today to appreciate the contributions to society that White people have made; the contributions of Whites to the group's heritage and culture, as well as achievements by White people, and the central role of Whites in U.S. history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.