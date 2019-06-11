PAYSON, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Sitting in the middle of one of the largest ponderosa pine forests in the world is Kohl's Ranch in Payson.
Kohl's ranch sits alongside Tonto Creek in the beauty of the magnificent Mogollon Rim.
Kohl's Ranch Lodge has actually been in existence since the 1917 timeframe. It was originally a cattle ranch, a working cattle ranch.
It is rustic, but comfortable here at Kohl's Lodge.
The lodge has varying types of accommodations, including lodge rooms and studio-sized rooms. Some are equipped with kitchenettes so you can prepare your own meals while you're staying in your room.
There are also cabins. The one and two-bedroom cabins are along the creek and have big large decks with jacuzzi.
It is easy to relax here, and perhaps that's why so many people make this an annual destination.
While Kohl's Ranch is western, there is a romantic ambiance here.
Kohl's Ranch has a beautiful pavilion area, called Kohl's Ranch Pole Barn. They also do a lot of weddings in the summer months, summer and fall, and a lot of people like to get married along the creek and then they go up to the pavilion for their reception.
In the evenings when it's nice and cool, it's beautiful just to walk along, sit around with your loved one by the water. It's just a relaxing atmosphere.
Kohl's Ranch Lodge is located at 202 South Kohl's Ranch Lodge Road in Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.