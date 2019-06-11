PAYSON, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Not too far from the small town of Strawberry, up along the Mogollon Rim, is a stream that was given the name "Fossil Creek" back in the late 1800s.
Some of the first explorers in the area thought the rock formations and vegetation, coated with travertine, resembled fossils.
Starting at an elevation of more than 6000 feet, the creek meanders almost 17 miles through the Coconino and Tonto national forests.
Sublime in its beauty and perfectly peaceful in its location, the creek combines the best of what Mother Nature has to offer, so it's not surprising the creek has become a popular tourist destination.
Designated in 2009 by then President Barack Obama, it is listed as a national wild and scenic river, Fossil Creek is not just spectacular and gorgeous, it's something special.
