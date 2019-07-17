NEAR TUBA CITY, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Just northeast of Coal Mine Canyon is Blue Canyon, which is on the Hopi Reservation.
[WATCH: Bucket List Item: Arizona's Blue Canyon]
It's beautifully stark and has an otherworldly feel to it.
With just the right amount of sunlight and shadow, you would swear that the copper, red and white sandstone hoodoos were alive and ready to jump out at you at any moment.
Both the canyons are becoming photographers' favorite landscapes.
[WATCH: Arizona's Coal Mine Canyon is hidden jewel off the beaten path]
And if you venture off the highways in Hopi country, they will top your list of favorites too.
