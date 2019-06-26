NEAR EAGER, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) – Formed by lava flow and coated in a field of basalt rock, the Native Americans residing in Eastern Arizona built their home on a volcanic field, leaving a history lesson for the masses.
Casa Malpais, located north of Eager, Arizona, was home to tradition, ceremonies, offerings and once the standard for life that is shown through the artifacts preserved.
The site, which rises 7,000 feet in elevation, allows visitors to see the rectangular housing kivas all over the outdoor museum.
Historians believe the kivas were lived in from 1240 to 1450. The units showcase Native American culture and history from the hieroglyphic drawings left behind.
As visitors travel up the steep, spiral staircase built with rock, a whole other layer of life is revealed.
Historians were able to preserve pottery and offerings of mortar unveiling more detail to their lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.