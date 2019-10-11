ROCK SPRINGS, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Nothing screams fall like pie!
Rock Springs Cafe first opened in 1918 as a tent-covered, general store and stagecoach stop. Today, it's the pie capital of Arizona.
Michael Sanford loves the cafe so much, he wrote a book on its history. And word gets around, these purveyors of pie ship them out all over the country.
So, just how many? In a year, it was 85,000 to 108,000 in slices and whole pies.
In Alpine, the locals say the best slice of pie is at the Bear Hollow Cafe.
Apple's the bestseller, strawberry rhubarb does good all year, pumpkin is good in the fall.