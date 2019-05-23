PRESCOTT, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Downtown Prescott's whisky guzzling legacy has some stiff competition these days. We introduced you to Arizona's first meadowy back in February. Superstition Meadery sits across the street from Whisky Row, in the basement of the old Capitol Market building. It only serves mead - which isn't beer and isn't wine. It's fermented honey, and happens to be the world's oldest fermented beverage. But what we didn't mention, is it's also the original aphrodisiac.
Owner Jeff Herbert not only acts as a tour guide for the different flavors each blend has, but also loves serving up a sidecar of history.
"A newlywed couple, across cultures, historically, would be given a month's supply, or a circle of the moon supply, of mead as a wedding gift," Herbert explains. "In order to get to know each other, especially say, if it was an arranged marriage, in order to start creating a family. So mead is the original aphrodisiac."
Think about it. How many times have you said the word 'honeymoon', without giving a thought to its origin?
"I think that's one reason why there's the sex appeal with mead," Herbert continues. "And I think that's why it's inherently built into our DNA as something that's sexy to drink because it was meat to inspire men and women getting together and having a good time."
Mead also has a place in Nordic and Celtic mythology and today is the national beverage of Poland and Ethiopia.
Herbert shrugs, "Those are two countries where it just stuck around.'
Even though mead has a really cool historical pedigree, Herbert explains that it wasn't always popular.
"In about the 1500's, mead fell out of favor historically because the advent of higher quality wine, hops and beer [and] the invention of distilling," he says. "Honey's really expensive, still is today. It's the most expensive commonly used fermentable ingredient in alcoholic beverages."
And it's the same reasons many things fall by the wayside today. But Herbert's mission is to bring mead back and make it new and exciting again.
"We get to define what mead is every time we sell mead to a customer, every time someone brings a bottle home," Herbert continues. "They open it up and they're trying a new flavor that they've never had. They're defining what the experience of drinking mead is, with their friends and their family."
Herbert says it's now the newest, oldest thing you can drink. "It's been lost and we're bringing it back."
