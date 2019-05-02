PRESCOTT, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Many could call Prescott the heart of Arizona. It's geographically in the center of the state and was the Arizona Territory's first capital.
While there have been a lot of changes since the 1860s, Prescott has stayed true to its roots. Walking around downtown, you're surrounded by historic buildings and Victorian architecture. More than 800 of the town's buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, including several on famed Whiskey Row.
[WATCH: Only the adventurous show up to this remote brewery near Prescott]
[WATCH: Like a Phoenix rising from ashes, so did Prescott's Birdcage Saloon after historic 2012 fire]
The city hasn't built any glass high-rises or giant stadiums. Instead, it's kept its small-town charm while still embracing the 21st century, and of course, its checkered Wild West past. In fact, folks here are downright proud to be part of a gun-slinging, gambling and whiskey-guzzling legacy. It's those antics that even rival Tombstone's famed 'too tough to die' epitaph.
[WATCH: Arizona's first meadery's mission is to reintroduce Mead to the world]
[WATCH: Prescott store serves up homemade olive oils and balsamic vinegars]
The same cast of infamous characters - Doc Holliday, Wyatt and Virgil Earp - drank and played cards at The Palace Saloon, the oldest in Arizona. But it was the Whiskey Row Fire of 1900 that may have cemented Prescott's 'live to fight another day' mentality. Instead of helping to put out the flames, it's said patrons of the Palace carried the bar out, and with the help of an ox, dragged it across the street and kept drinking. The Palace was back in business a year later, and you can still belly up to that same bar today.
The Palace, along with the rest of the saloons and modern day watering holes help Whiskey Row live up to its name, while art galleries, shops, jewelry stores and restaurants all add to its vibrancy.
Prescott continues to celebrate its rich and rustic heritage, while serving up their small town hospitality.
Oh, and a little local tip. It's Pres-kit, not Pres-caught.
[WATCH: Prescott foundry creates stunning bronze sculptures]
