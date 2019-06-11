CROWN KING, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tucked away in the heart of the Bradshaw mountains, way up high in the Arizona desert, is the tiny town of Crown King, a place where trees outnumber people, and the locals know each other by name.
Those who live there describe it as a very close-knit community, almost like a family.
Crown King is often called "quad country," and for a reason. The roads are mostly dirt. But the views? Out of this world!
Find a peak on the outside of town, and you can see for miles. You don't find this in the city!
You're just closer to nature, with a laid-back vibe and a different feel from the city.
Back in the day, mining was king. But eventually it fizzled out and went through a bit of a dry spell. The population dwindled and people moved on.
But these days, Crown King is making a comeback, catering to tourists and families who want to get away from the hot weather come summertime.
Many of the old buildings are still here, and still in use.
The old red schoolhouse was built back in 1917, and every year, a handful of kids go to school here. The building also serves as the town library.
It's also just a stone's throw from a 100-year-old western saloon.
The old place has since been refurbished, but it still serves as a town gathering spot, where you can grab a beer and some food, play some pool, or just kick back and listen to some music on the jukebox.
So even though Crown King may never see the glory days of the years gone by, the people up here like it just the way it is.
