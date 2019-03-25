COTTONWOOD, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - If you’re up for some adventure, the Tavern Hotel offers package deals that include a sightseeing ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad or a short kayaking trip that will take you along the Verde River to Alcantara Vineyards for a wine-tasting. But you can always just stay and relax and take in the Old Town vibe.
Aside from the shops that offer the touristy trinkets, local art, jewelry and gifts, there’s one antique store you don’t want to pass by.
LARRY'S ANTIQUES AND THINGS
Larry’s Antiques and Things is right off Main Street. It’s two acres of old stuff from furniture to glassware to signs and even a 1920’s gas pump.
[VIDEO: Larry's Antiques in Cottonwood is attracting customers from all over]
They buy and sell pretty much anything they think is unique, and it is a destination for anyone looking for collectibles, vintage items and those antiques you thought no one could possibly want.
DOG AGILITY COURSE IN COTTONWOOD IS A MUST-SEE FOR DOG LOVERS
If you want to see someone or something else jump through hoops, you might get lucky over at the Verde Valley Dog Agility Club. You’ll have to check out their website in advance to find out if there are any public showings of dogs jumping over, running through and going up the obstacle coarse.
[VIDEO: Dog agility course in Cottonwood is a must-see for all dog-lovers]
LISTEN TO A LOCAL BLUES BAND
Reverend Ray and the Back Porch Bar-B-Q is Cottonwood’s own three-piece blues band – harmonica, guitar and drums.
[VIDEO: Cottonwood band plays blues music to customers at Crema]
They’ll definitely get your toes tapping. They can be found playing outside Crema on their patio.
