COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Cottonwood’s Tavern Hotel offers a memorable stay while bringing affordable, luxury hotel living to town.
Before people would have to travel to Sedona for a luxury hotel, but now Owner Michelle Jurisin has changed the game.
In February 2019, TripAdvisor named The Tavern Hotel as one of the most romantic hotels in the country.
Guests who choose the sip and wine package receive a complimentary cocktail at the Tavern Grille, wine tasting at 3 tasting rooms, a continental breakfast at Crema Craft Kitchen and a $50 gift card for dinner at Nic's Italian Steak and Crab Restaurant.
Guests can rent out a variety of rooms including suites or even the penthouse. The penthouse includes a romantic fire place, elaborate lighting fixtures and beautiful furnishings.
