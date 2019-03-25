COTTONWOOD, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - There are a lot of dining options in Old Town. We decided to head to the end of Main Street for a taste of Italy.
PIZZERIA BOCCE
Pizzeria Bocce and Patio Bar serves up authentic pizza Napoletana. Co-owner and chef Michelle Jurisin actually went back to her family roots in Naples, Italy – the birthplace of pizza - and became certified in the art of pizza.
[VIDEO: Pizzeria Bocce offers 'true Italian experience' in Cottonwood]
The flour for the dough is even imported from Italy. Everything on the menu, including bread and desserts, are baked in a wood burning stove at the center of the kitchen where you can watch it get hot and bubbly.
On the back patio of the restaurant, you can play a game of Bocce.
The yard game, is a lot like shuffle puck, but uses small balls that you throw underhanded across the court. Bocce means ‘kiss’ – and it serves up a lot of Italy, with love.
CREMA
You can’t have a weekend away in Cottonwood without brunch. If you stay at the Tavern Hotel, you get a complimentary continental breakfast or a voucher toward your meal at Crema Craft Kitchen and Bar.
[VIDEO: Cottonwood's Crema serves up breakfast, lunch and some unforgettable cocktails]
Here, you can eat or drink your breakfast inside or on the covered patio. Both the meals and cocktails come in generous portions with a unique twist on the “Breakfast of Champions.” You can certainly go traditional with pancakes, breakfast tacos or fresh salads. It’s a pretty big menu to choose from. But just one of their craft cocktails might just fill you up. Their “Haunted Bloody” comes in a mason jar filled with, among other ingredients, a house-made spicy mix garnished with a hard-boiled egg, bacon and other bites.
Or, you could sip on their “Ultimate Mimosa” – fresh squeezed O.J., Grand Marnier and a split of champagne. But if you’re feeling a little old fashioned, then “Fashioned for Breakfast” may be for you. Bourbon, orange bitters, maple syrup and bacon. Truly, breakfast in a glass.
