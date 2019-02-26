LOST DUTCHMAN STATE PARK, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Standing more than 1300-feet high and surrounded by cactus and desert, the Superstition Mountains are both magical and mysterious.
Some of the stories are mind-twisting. Flying saucers. Hollow mountains. Top of mountains opening up at night to make way for extraterrestrials.
[VIDEO: Lost Dutchman Mine: One of the most famous missing treasure in the world]
The mountain itself dates back some 18 million years. Inside a collapsed volcano it was forced upward creating something what is called a resurgent dome.
The peaks, at one time covered in ash, are now bronzed and breathtaking. The mountain itself changes all the time and one can never tire of looking at the mountain sunrise to sunset.
Visitors come from all over the world to see Mother Nature's creation - and maybe, just maybe stumble across the most famous missing treasure in the world, the Lost Dutchman Mine.
"I'm absolutely convinced that it does exist, and that it lies hidden today right where he said it was: somewhere deep in the heart of the Superstition Mountain," said historian Clay Wurst.
Wurst has spent more than 60 years searching for the mine. As legend has it, the Lost Dutchman told two men where the mine was before he died. At the time, all he was able to do was describe what the country looked like as he traveled. And in one of the roughest pieces of wilderness terrain on the north American Continent, it simply wasn't good enough. No one has ever found the mine.
Every year, the legend of the Lost Dutchman mine seems to grow. But only a few people hold the secrets passed on by the Dutchman. Wurst is one of the keepers.
"He held his hands up about 18 inches apart, he said it's a vein about that wide, and he said 'Dick, there's enough in sight to make millionaires out of 20 men.'"
For years, treasure hunters combed the mountain, searching for the buried treasure. Many man were shot on the mountain as the battle to find the mine became territorial and dangerous.
Many historical artifacts are on display at the Lost Dutchman Museum, like a telescope used on the first hunt for the mine or an old wooden calendar board with 31 holes.
Several of the treasure maps used back in the day are also on display.
Whether you're a treasure hunter, or an outdoor enthusiast, the Lost Dutchman State Park at the base of the superstition mountains is worth the visit.
And if you happen to see Wurst, say hello, and ask him about the mine, the mountain and why he he hopes someone finds the treasure before he dies.
These mountains are indeed the keepers of countless memories, fascinating stories, and unbelievable theories. And maybe, just maybe, a treasure that is worth millions and millions of dollars.
