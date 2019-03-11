SUPERSTITION MOUNTAINS (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - The old saying goes "April showers bring May flowers," but Arizona operates on its own timetable!
Rainfall through December, January and February create a technicolor explosion in our deserts, and that includes the towering Superstition Mountains along the Apache Trail.
In March, April, and sometimes May, the mountains are a deep green with bright yellows. Cactus flowers burst open with the color fuchsia.
The Sonoran Desert itself defies all those Hollywood myths about it being eternally lifeless and brown.
You can see this especially as you take the Apache Trail around the Superstitions. During the early spring, you'll see a stunning variety of wildflowers such as lupine, bluebells, yellow brittlebush and the orange globe mallow.
Susie Miranda lives here, but even she gets excited when the seasons change in the desert.
"Just going down the trails, the excitement, the flowers, especially now," she said. "The blooms, the colors. You would never think that the desert would have beautiful colors, beautiful flowers."
