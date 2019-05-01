SCOTTSDALE, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - I first met Brian and Diablo when having brunch at the Phoenician several weeks back.
They were sort of circling the patio outside Mowry & Cotton, a restaurant at the Phoenician.
After excusing myself from the table, I grabbed my camera and went to ask them what they were doing. I couldn't help it. I'm sure others were curious as well.
[WATCH: Phoenix-area resort uses hawks to scare off rodents]
I mean, how often do you see a beautiful, golden colored hawk perched on the arm of a guy at a luxury resort?
As it turns out, they are frequently working guests.
Brian Wood is a general falconer with Falcon Force. Diablo, a Harris's hawk, was his partner that day.
Now, don't let Diablo's brilliant colors and majestic demeanor fool you. Diablo is a bird of prey. His mere presence scares off pesky birds from the outdoor dining area. It’s called falconry based bird abatement.
Trained birds of prey are used to keep pest species of birds and rodents out of resorts, airports, landfills, vineyards and agriculture fields.
No traps or chemicals are necessary. Nature merely takes its course.
At the Phoenician, Diablo is king of the jungle.
