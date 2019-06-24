PHOENIX, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Some tasty goodness is brewing at a coffee bar in downtown Phoenix.
Royal Coffee Bar is locally owned and housed inside a 19th-century carriage house.
Hector Ruiz and his wife Michelle own and run the joint, along with their three other coffee houses in Phoenix and Tempe.
But the Phoenix location is their home base, because that's where they roast the beans and source them out to their other locations.
The coffee shop is housed in historic Heritage Square.
And with all the change and development in Phoenix, it's nice to hit the brakes and see a place that hasn't changed much for 100 years.
The building dates back to 1899.
Although this neighborhood has seen some big changes over the last 100+ years, Heritage Square is all that's left of the town site's original city block, known as Block 14.
Several of the turn-of-the-century buildings still stand, some refurbished, some re-purposed. The whole area links old-world charm to modern-day culture and conveniences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.