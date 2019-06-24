PHOENIX, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- Ready to get inspired and get creative?
CREATE is a space at Arizona Science Center is where science, design, and engineering meet.
Inspired by the productivity of an inventor’s workshop, the creativity of an art studio, and the experimentation of a lab, CREATE is a 6,500 square-foot community hub for turning dreams into reality.
Everything in this space is hands-on, and everyone from kids and adults can get their creative fix. Use tools like laser cutters, three-dimensional printers and wood-cutting tools and let your imagination run wild!
Check online for a full calendar of special events like painting classes and a toddler test kitchen.
The hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.