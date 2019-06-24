PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Phoenix is competing with major cities to modernize its Downtown area, but step into the Rosson House in downtown and you will be transported to the late 1800s.
Located in Heritage Square, the home was built by Dr. Rosson in 1895 for $7,500. It was considered to be one of the most expensive houses built in Phoenix at the time.
As you step over the threshold and into the Victorian parlor, it is impossible not to notice the efforts put into the preservation of the home.
The home is roughly 2,800-square feet of wooden floors, light fixtures and an elaborate staircase.
One of the last standing Victorian homes in Phoenix, it is lavishly furnished and filled with elegant china and silver.
Back in the day, guests typically remained downstairs, where it was more extravagantly decorated. However, there is only one bathroom in the house and it is located upstairs.
The Rosson’s rented it out to three other families shortly after it was built before ultimately turning it into a boarding school in 1948.
In 1970, the city of Phoenix decided to turn the house into a museum instead of tearing the home down and turning it into a parking lot.
