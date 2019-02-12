CAVE CREEK, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - If you're looking for a quaint western experience not far from Phoenix, you've got to check out the town of Cave Creek.
It's got something for everyone. Rustic charm. Rowdy bars and grills. Cool eclectic shops. Even peaceful getaways that allow you to sit back and enjoy the beauty of the Sonoran Desert.
It's got a reputation for all things touristy and kitchy. It's rarely described as epic. That is until you step foot into the Rare Earth Gallery.
Rare Earth Gallery
"Basically, I'm a purveyor of art of the earth and that's what the gallery consists of. Beautiful things from the earth," said Wayne Helfand, owner of Rare Earth Gallery.
Helfand travels the world and handpicks every piece of art that is in the gallery. "It's a full-time job trying to find these eclectic items that will wow people."
There is even a 5-ton quartz crystal for sale in the gallery. It's one of the largest in the world according to Helfand.
Some of the pieces have actually been made into functional tables.
[VIDEO: Cave Creek art gallery specializes rare art from the earth]
Website: www.rareearthgallerycc.com
Watson's Hat Shop
Eric Watson of Cave Creek custom makes hats out of his shop in Cave Creek. He fell in love with hats when he first saw Indiana Jones on the big screen. When he couldn't find a hat like his hero, an old hatter taught him how to make his own hats as well as the tricks of the trade.
In 2012, Watson opened his hat shop.
"The way I dress people say you must be an old soul," Watson said. "Even at a young age, I would dress nice."
Website: watsonshatshop.com/
[VIDEO: 'Old soul' custom makes hats in Cave Creek shop]
