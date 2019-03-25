GILBERT, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - When you think Gilbert, you think: trendy, artsy, culinary hotspot. If you don’t, you probably should. What was once a bedroom community surrounded by fields of hay, alfalfa and cows (cue the moo) is now known for unforgettable farm-to-fork experiences, wine bars and one of the top artisan destinations in the country.
TWELVE WEST BREWING
Who would have thought that beer with beet juice was a thing, but it's quite popular with customers.
GARAGE EAST WINE BAR
Garage East Wine Bar serves up a breakfast of champions – what they call Breakfast Wine. Like Twelve West, they take ingredients from the farm like grapefruit, oranges and peaches, and infuse them with white wines. It’s on tap – or they can it so you can take it to go. But get there early, it goes fast.
UPROOTED KITCHEN
Because you don’t want to eat on an empty stomach, Uprooted Kitchen and Fire and Brimstone have you covered. Uprooted is pretty much what it sounds like. A fresh, seasonal plant-based eatery that seriously will make you forget you like or even crave meat.
FIRE AND BRIMSTONE
Fire and Brimstone is a little more caveman. Everything from the pizzas to the deserts are cooked over a wood fire. Sure, you can get pepperoni, but their specialty is really worth coming back for. The key ingredients on this one include lamb sausage, jalapeno with a fried egg in the middle. They call it simple cooking. Personally, I wouldn’t try this at home. I will gladly leave the cooking to these daring pizza artisans.
