GILA BEND, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) -- It's a journey into the heart of Space.
Set in the heart of Gila Bend, the Space Age Lodge is the most noticeable building in town.
[WATCH: Gila Bend's Space Age Lodge is Arizona institution]
Duke Fox, former mayor and the man behind the hotel said, "The property is 44 years old and one time we talked about changing it and the investors said 'nope' we'd rather have it the way it is."
"They like the uniqueness of it. The hotel, built at a time when America Was mesmerized by outer space. It was, in fact, the brain child of Al Stovall. The man behind the Space Age Lodge at Disneyland and the Inn of Tomorrow," Fox said.
From the rooms to the very popular diner, guests are sure to get lost in space.
For more information about the Space Age Lodge and to book a room, click here.
