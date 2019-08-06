PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Craving the flavors of the islands? A taste of paradise is no further than a light rail ride away.
In the heart of the Phoenix Arts District, just three blocks south of Roosevelt on Pierce Street, you'll find the Breadfruit & Rum Bar.
The restaurant features award-winning modern Jamaican cuisine and daring new rum cocktails.
Breadfruit uses sustainable seafood and meat, local organic produce and tropical ingredients.
Patrons will also find 150 premium rum cocktails and fine cigars.
Kick back and enjoy a meal in a tropical and casual setting, reminiscent of an island paradise.
"Our intent was when you walk into the breadfruit, it should be just like stepping into our own kitchen, our own dining room," say the owners.
Diners can expect a warm and inviting atmosphere full of vibrant color, as well as a menu chock full of bold and flavorful foods.
Small plates include Appleton Rum Sea Scallops, Rum Glazed Shrimp & Roti Flatbread, and Roasted Plantains & Mango Dip. The main dish menu features creations like Pimento Wood Smoked Mussels, Red Stripe Curried Shrimp, Jerk Pork and Polenta, and Coconut Curried Tofu.
