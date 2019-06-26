CAVE CREEK, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) – Hand-picked fossils that date back to 500 million years ago from around the world are for sale at an art gallery in Cave Creek.
Rare Earth Art Gallery in Cave Creek sells geodes of mesmerizing color, quartz and other fossils from the earth. Owner Wayne Helfand travels the globe to find the treasures.
“I’m a purveyor of art of the earth and that’s what the gallery consists of,” said Helfand.
Helfand has traveled to Brazil, Madagascar, Morocco, China and Vietnam searching for each individual item.
The entrance of his gallery features a 5-ton quartz crystal, one of the largest in the world according to Helfand.
The gallery itself is a beautiful, eclectic mix of rock and nature that visitors will certainly find themselves losing time in.
