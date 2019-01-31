Lake Havasu City transforms from planned community to tourist destination
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - If you’re looking to hit Arizona's West Coast for the weekend, there are several ways you can get there. All three East-West Interstates that cross through Arizona will get you most of the way. Then you’ll need to head either north or south on 95. That will take you straight to Lake Havasu City – Arizona’s West Coast playground.
You may think it’s all party hardy, sizzling heat (summer temps hovers around 110), fast boats and water sports. Well, there’s definitely that. After all, California’s O.C. does come to play (remember when Brangelina and the kids stayed here?) and escape the ‘June Gloom’. But we’ve found that Lake Havasu’s waters run much deeper. It’s a convergence of the desert’s rugged, natural beauty, a piece of British history and some East Coast charm.
Believe it or not, Lake Havasu City started out as a planned community. It was back in 1967 when developer Robert McCulloch purchased the London Bridge and had it reassembled over Lake Havasu. The 19th-century stone-arched bridge over the River Thames could no longer sustain modern traffic, but McCulloch thought it was the perfect gimmick to drive buyers and tourists to his lakefront property. And he was right. The city attracts more than a million visitors every year.
Another unique landmark that attracts visitors from all over the world are the lighthouses. There are more than two dozen dotting the river’s edge - more than any other city in the country. They’re all replicas of famous lighthouses, but each one lights up to help guide boaters at night.
Lake Havasu gives you access to 60 miles of open waterways and 400 miles of river coastline. But there’s even more to explore.
Just south of the lake, in Parker, you can get a totally different water experience at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge. It sits on more than 6,000 acres and is home to 57 species of mammals, 40 species of butterflies and 34 documented reptiles. The river runs through the heart of the refuge and is a kayaker and canoer’s dream.
Lake Havasu is everything you’ve heard about, but nothing like you could have imagined. And it’s an experience you won’t find anywhere else.
Arizona's Highways TV with Robin Sewell airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30 pm and Sundays on CBS 5 at 4:30 pm.
