It used to be that science, technology, engineering and math events or STEM events were put on to encourage girls to get into science and math.
Well, it looks like it's working.
In a continual effort to inspire girls and young women to engage in STEM programs, The Arizona Science Center is hosting "Girls in STEM" camps.
According to Arizona Science Center, the camps bring STEM to life with a half or full day camp full of hands-on activities.
According to recent statistics, Women represent just 26 percent of people working in STEM careers.
Arizona Science Center officials hope this event will help young girls to seek out education and jobs in STEM in a town where our tech industry is booming
The camps will also provide an opportunity for girls to "geek out" without worrying about their male peers interfering.
Arizona Science Center has increased its commitment to informal learning opportunities in STEM, especially for girls, through programs at Science Center, but also with external partnerships with APS, Girls Scouts and Raytheon.
Saturday's event is sold out but parents who may be interested in havinf their daughter have another opportunity.
The next Girls in STEM camp will happen on Oct. 27.
For more information, visit azscience.org.
