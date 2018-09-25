There’ a new game in town. The Alliance of American Football announcing the name for its new team in Valley. The Arizona Hotshots will take the field the Sunday after the Super Bowl.
“We want to talk about football, bravery, and selflessness and just toughess,” said Scott Brubaker, President of the Arizona Hotshots, live on Good Morning Arizona. “There’s no better name that represents those qualities than the Arizona Hot Shots.
Brubaker is a familiar face for Valley sports fans. He worked for the Suns and Diamondbacks. He’s not the only familiar face. Valley native, and current CBS Sports analyst, Rick Neuheisel will coach the Hot Shots. Former Sun Devils Mike Bercovici, Will Sutton, Demario Richard and Carl Bradford will return to the field where they played their college football.
“The goal is to have as many regionally based guys as we can,” said Brubaker. “Familiar names, fans who watched them play either with the Sun Devils, U of A, or other Pac-12 team. Or perhaps guys who played for the Cardinals.”
The Alliance also announcing team names in four other towns.
The San Diego Fleet, The San Antonio Commanders, and Salt Lake Stallions will join the league. The Orlando Apollos, Atlanta Legends, Memphis Express, and Birmingham Iron round out the eastern conference.
You can watch the opening game on Arizona’s Family, CBS 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.