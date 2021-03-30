PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic forced many companies to let employees work from home. But with the vaccine rolling out, could we see an end to work from home or is it the way of the future?

Nationwide, some companies are making to shift to working from home permanent. Charles Jackson, the president of Association for Entrepreneurship USA, said the trend is moving toward more companies allowing work from home post-pandemic. "Since we've had a year to test it, we're finding productivity is there," Jackson said.

He added that attitudes on working from home have really changed over the past year. "Years ago, you didn't tell you friends you work from home because of stigma attached to it, but I think the situation in the last year society was forced into it. Both the employer and the employee had no choice but to give a chance and we're finding out it's actually been very successful," Jackson said.

With employees more productive at home, more companies and workers are seeing the benefits. "The responsible employees are able to take better control of their life and their schedules," Jackson said. "The employers are realizing that employees are not hanging around the coffee machine or water hole or chit chatting in their cubicles. More work is being done and it's a benefit to everyone."