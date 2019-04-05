PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sen. Martha McSally stopped by Good Morning Arizona after making the rounds to all 15 counties in Arizona.
McSally stopped by all 15 counties for her listening tour which she completed within her first 90 days in office as a U.S. senator.
She wrapped up the tour with a visit to Hoover Dam in Mohave County.
"It was important to hit the ground running on a 'two-ears, one-mouth' listening tour to hear directly from Arizonans about what is on their hearts and minds," McSally said.
"I visited each Arizona county to hear from elected officials, local leaders and community members about the specific needs of their communities. Throughout this listening tour, my team and I learned how we can better assist Arizonans on the federal level by creating opportunities for job growth, streamlining the federal grant process, investing in transportation and infrastructure and helping to combat the opioid crisis in our communities," McSally said.
