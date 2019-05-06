SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cannabidiol or CBD oil is used for more than just humans. A Valley wildlife rescue is using it on animals too.
Cascabel, a 19-year-old mountain lion at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, is an animal being treated with CBD oil.
The mountain lion only has one eye due to her other eye getting stuck by a thorn when she was a kitten.
Just a couple of years ago, zookeepers noticed a limp in her leg.
Even with treatment, the limp got worse.
When all else failed, the zookeepers tried CBD oil.
"We landed on the CBD oil, and within 48 hours of starting that we could all, keepers and myself, see a significant difference in the way she was ambulating," said James O'Brien, a vet technician at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
Cascabel started the CBD oil treatment a couple of months ago.
While she still has a limp that may never go away, the zookeepers say the big difference is in her behavior.
"All we can do is alleviate the discomfort as much as possible," said O'Brien. "And we've seemed to hit on a pretty good combination with a little pain medication mixed with some CBD oil."
