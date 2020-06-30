SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale doctor who works on the frontline treating COVID-19 patients painted a concerning picture of what it's like in hospitals.

"Emergency rooms are getting slammed, where earlier in the month we didn't have much. But now it's our summertime, and it's suppose to be our slow season in Arizona, but we are getting pretty busy right now," said Dr. Iram Khan, who works at HonorHealth.

The big problem she's seeing is the hospital filling up with patients quicker than it's emptying out.

"The main thing is we get short on staff because ICU nursing requires one-on-one care," said Khan. "These patients are sick, constantly need management, and they're just getting overwhelmed."

Khan said it can take months to fight this coronavirus.

"The illness is not easy," said Khan. "Patients complain of the chronic fatigue, even months after it. We don't even know the disease enough to know what the long term complications will be."

She thinks it's here to stay, too.

"From what I think, it's not going away for at least a few years," said Khan. "Once we get a vaccine, maybe, but for right now, we just don't know enough if that vaccine's going to work, how long it's going to work for."

She says it's so important to wear a mask and make sure you're not around a lot of people.

