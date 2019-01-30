White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she believes God wanted President Donald Trump to win the 2016 election, the Christian Broadcasting Network reported on Wednesday.
"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that's why he's there," Sanders told CBN's David Brody, according to a transcript of the interview provided by CBN.
"I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about," Sanders added, according to the transcript.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
