If you haven't already, you will notice over the next couple of days that this app has changed from the Phoenix Traffic App to the Arizona Highways TV app.
Arizona's Family is excited to be partnering with Arizona Highways TV. Robin Sewell travels all over the state of Arizona to highlight unique places and events, the majestic landscape, personal stories and unforgettable experiences.
If you're looking to experience authentic Arizona, this is the app for you. Let us help you plan your next Arizona road trip.
WHAT ABOUT THE PHOENIX TRAFFIC APP CONTENT?
Looking for traffic information once featured in the Phoenix Traffic App? We've got all that and much more on the free AZFamily News app. DOWNLOAD IT TODAY.
